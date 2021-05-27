COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – DICKS’s Sporting Goods Park will hold Colorado Rapids games at full capacity starting July 4. The club made the announcement on Thursday ahead of their home match on the Fourth of July against Seattle Sounders FC.
“We couldn’t be more thankful to our local health authorities for their tireless efforts in helping us reach this milestone and to our fans for their patience and continued support as we worked to re-open the stadium in a safe manner,” said Pádraig Smith, Rapids Executive Vice President and General Manager. “I know I speak for everyone at the club when I say we can’t wait to experience the atmosphere of a full stadium with our supporters on July 4.”
DICK’s Sporting Goods Park will remain a cash-free venue. All Rapids matches will feature COVID-19 safety protocols such as hand sanitization stands and regular cleanings.
Starting July 4, officials say most Season Ticket Members can return to their membership seating locations. Tickets for individual matches will go on sale June 4. For more information, visit coloradorapids.com.