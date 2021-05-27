THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Students finishing fifth grade at Silver Creek Elementary in Thornton had a special escort as they took off of for the next chapter of their lives.
READ MORE: Denver Sheriff Deputy Daniel Trujillo Dies From COVID Complications
Here is our bag piping machine, Officer Quintana of @ThorntonPolice , leading our 5th grade Eagle Flight! Thank you Officer Q for always helping our Eagles fly off to middle school. #Traditions #OnwardTogether #DeanNation pic.twitter.com/BI2PdERqfuREAD MORE: Jury Seated For STEM School Shooting Suspect Devon Erickson
— Mr. Oliver (@SCE_Principal) May 27, 2021
“Here is our bag piping machine, Officer Quintana of [Thornton Police] leading our 5th grade Eagle Flight! Thank you Officer Q for always helping our Eagles fly off to middle school.”
Principal Oliver said the 5th grade Eagle Flight is one of his favorite celebrations of the year.
“It was my honor to march out w/ our 5th grade friends as they were celebrated by our student body, staff and families,” he tweeted.MORE NEWS: Rep. Jason Crow Stresses Risk Of Not Investigating Capitol Riot: 'We Have A Domestic Terror Movement In America'