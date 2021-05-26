ELDORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – This weekend Boulder County and Colorado Parks and Wildlife will start offering shuttle service to Eldorado Canyon State Park, one of the most popular recreation areas in the county. Overcrowding issues have become a big concern there in recent years, particularly on holidays and weekends.
The shuttles from one line will start at the University of Colorado campus area in Boulder and there will be several pickup locations between there and the state park, including Table Mesa and Broadway in south Boulder. Another shuttle line will run from McCaslin Boulevard and Highway 36 in Superior.
The shuttles will operate on weekends and holidays through Sept. 7. Park officials hope the shuttle buses will help to address issues with parking and traffic.
The shuttle is free for state park passholders, and anyone else can buy a day pass or pay $4 to ride on the shuttle. It will run from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and buses will pick up every 20 to 30 minutes.
LINK: eldoshuttle.com
Face masks are required on the shuttle.
Hessie Trailhead shuttle begins Friday – Eldorado shuttle begins Saturday. Both are FREE & can save you a lot of hassle with finding parking at these popular recreation spots. https://t.co/vLohMPWt5Q or https://t.co/Jhk3r9Bclg pic.twitter.com/6DKANh1jMm
— BoCo Public Works (@BoCoDOT) May 25, 2021
Similar shuttle service will also debut this weekend for the Hessie Trailhead in the western part of the county. Those shuttle runs will start at the Nederland High School parking lot.
LINK: hessietrailhead.com