Running Out Of Water: Thornton Begins Installing Pipeline From Poudre River In Fort CollinsThe City of Thornton is running out of drinking water for their residents as the population surrounding Denver continues to swell. The city’s decades-old plan to combat that forecasted problem is now breaking ground.

First Universalist Church Opens Parking Lot For People To Sleep, Live Out Of Their CarsAt the First Universalist Church, located at 4101 E. Hampden Ave. in Denver, the sign reads, "Courage does not always roar." Their courage at the church is to help those without a home, who live in cars, need a place to stay from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Anti-Semitic Crime On The Rise In Colorado, Nearly Tripling Since 2018Now there’s a new kind of attack targeting Jewish Coloradans.

State Lawmakers Help Moms Get Back To Work With Child Care CentersA bill would help moms get back to work by providing child care facility grants.

Community Celebrates Summit High School GraduationThe entire community gathered to celebrate the class of 2021 after a trying year.

Chairman Of The Joint Chiefs Of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley Delivers Air Force Academy Commencement AddressThe United States Air Force is welcoming about 1,000 new lieutenants as they graduate from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. About a third of the cadets are racial and ethnic minorities and about 28% are women.

