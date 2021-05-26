Teen Credits Colorado Doctor With Giving Him Use of His Arm And Relieving Horrible PainA teenager from Texas who was shot and paralyzed is crediting a Colorado surgeon for giving him back the use of his left arm.

Colorado Comeback Cash Giveaway For Vaccinated Residents Won't Sway Some In Rural CommunitiesThe demand for the COVID-19 vaccine was intense when it first arrived in Colorado, but just a few months later, the state has to hold a contest to generate more interest.

Get The COVID Vaccine For A Chance To Win $1 MillionColorado is giving away $5 million dollars in an incentive campaign to encourage more Coloradans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

'My Life Was Definitely On The Line': UCHealth Saves Mom And BabyA young mother was faced with a life-threatening pregnancy complication. She credits a team of specialists at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital with saving her life.

COVID In Colorado: More Cases Of Double Mutated India Variant Popping UpColorado is seeing more cases of the India variant in COVID-19 cases.

Live Music Returns To Levitt Pavilion For Free Concert SeriesLive music is returning to Levitt Pavilion as Denver adds to its free concert series.