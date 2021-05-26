LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force has dismantled a drug trafficking organization. Ten suspects were arrested.
The task force includes the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland and Windsor police. Since last year, the task force has been investigating big distributions of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
"Operation Two Birds One Stone" also revealed thefts and property crimes from the suspects.
After multiple search warrants this month, more than 4,500 fentanyl pills and 12 pounds of meth were discovered.
Illegal guns and explosive devices, along with more than $50,000 worth of stolen property were recovered.