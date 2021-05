Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette Addresses COVID Vaccine Misinformation In HearingColorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette is addressing COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. She hosted a hearing and talked about gaining trust.

'Inner Ocean Empowerment Project' Expands From Helping Health Care Workers Experiencing Stress To Those Impacted By Boulder ShootingA new Boulder-based program is helping fill the need of those healing from trauma and PTSD. It’s called the “Inner Ocean Empowerment Project.”

COVID In Colorado: More Cases Of Double Mutated India Variant Popping UpColorado is seeing more cases of the India variant in COVID-19 cases.

More Avalanche, Nuggets Fans Can Attend Playoffs At Ball Arena, Capacity Increased To 10,500More fans can head to Ball Arena for the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets playoff games. Capacity has been increased to 10,500 fans.

COVID In Colorado: Children Of All Ages Facing Mental Health Challenges, Know What To Be On The Lookout ForThe COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on many people's mental health, and doctors at Children's Hospital Colorado say children aren't exempt from that.

Teen Credits Colorado Doctor With Giving Him Use of His Arm And Relieving Horrible PainA teenager from Texas who was shot and paralyzed is crediting a Colorado surgeon for giving him back the use of his left arm.