DENVER (CBS4)– One of the nation’s largest Juneteenth celebrations is back in person this year. June 18 marks Denver’s 10th annual Juneteenth Music Festival.
Juneteenth returns to the streets in the historic Five Points neighborhood. Denver has made Juneteenth an official city holiday and this is one of the largest celebrations of the end of slavery in our nation in 1865. The holiday started in Texas and has expanded to many states.
The event will still be livestreamed for those who are not comfortable around crowds. Organizers are also promising plenty of music.