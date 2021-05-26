DENVER (CBS4)– At the First Universalist Church, located at 4101 E. Hampden Ave. in Denver, the sign reads, “Courage does not always roar.” Their courage at the church is to help those without a home, who live in cars, need a place to stay from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Linda Baggus heading the project for the Unitarian church explained, “The same eight cars will come each night with one or two people per car.”

It’s similar to the safe outdoor spaces that have emerged in Denver, those with tents and necessities. Those admitted will be interviewed and background checks completed. There will be no tents near Hampden Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, only cars.

This may sound like a unique idea, but actually, it’s not. There are already several of these in existence throughout the metro area and Colorado.

Last July, CBS4 interviewed a couple living out of their car in a church parking lot in Longmont.

“We had to take our cooler out every night because we keep all our ice in there.”

It allows people to get back on their feet. But the Denver church is in a neighborhood with Cherry Hills Village a short distance away.

Steve Charbonneau is trying to mediate a good neighbor agreement, “I think there are concerns about the controls, will this be a gathering point or spot

for additional people experiencing homelessness.”

A Zoom call was held last month. The church says 86 people participated with only 11 against the proposal.

Linda Baggus is hoping approval from the City of Denver will come soon, “It’s going to help people and hopefully move them back into safe and secure

housing.”

While a playground is next door, some area residents are opposed, but the church says most neighbors simply want to help.