DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council approved a $100,000 settlement agreement with a local firefighter who found hidden camera planted in her firehouse bedroom in 2019. Former Denver Fire Department Lt. Daniel Flesner was found guilty in the case in October 2020 and sentenced to two years probation.
Flesner was convicted of criminal invasion of privacy and attempt to commit tampering with physical evidence. As part of his sentence, the judge ordered him to complete moral recognition therapy and a mental health screening. If he violates any of those conditions, he could spend time in prison.
The $100,000 settlement is part of a civil action lawsuit filed against the city and Denver Fire Department. The victim testified in the trial against Flesner and said she experienced “complete panic” after finding the concealed camera.
“I was really scared,” said the fire department technician, as she recalled finding the camera after hearing it emit audio. The hidden, motion-activated camera was disguised as a phone charger and was plugged into an outlet in the woman’s bedroom.
Flesner resigned from the department shortly after the camera was found.