CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials tweeted a photo of a rare black red fox on Tuesday. Red foxes are rarely cross, silver or black, but all of them have white tipped tails, according to CPW.
The fox and its sibling are rehabbing at Tom and Cec Sanders’ nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehab in Wetmore. Officials plan to release them back into the wild once they are big enough.
Wildlife officials say the foxes have a keen sense of smell, excellent hearing and good vision. They can run up to 30 miles per hour and are also good swimmers, according to CPW.