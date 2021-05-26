DENVER (CBS4) – The chance for a thunderstorm in the Denver metro area on Wednesday is very small. It’s a different story on the northeastern plains of Colorado where late day storms could produce very large hail, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes.

The risk for thunderstorms becoming severe is gauged on a scale from 1 to 5 with 1 being a “slight” risk, and 5 being a “high” risk. It is extremely rare to see a risk higher than 3 in Colorado but the far northeast corner of Colorado has been highlighted with a “moderate” risk on Wednesday which is 4 on the threat scale.

While virtually any area east of Fort Morgan and Limon is under a significant threat for severe thunderstorms mainly between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, it’s locations farther to the northeast including Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Yuma, and Burlington that have the highest risk.

The primary concern is hail up to 2 inches in diameter (larger than a golf ball) and damaging wind up to 70 mph. There is also a risk for tornadoes in northeast Colorado but the tornado threat is higher farther east in Kansas.

Meanwhile, the chance for a late day thunderstorm around Denver, Boulder, and/or Fort Collins on Wednesday is 10% or less. And if a storm manages to develop anywhere on Colorado’s urban corridor, it is not expected to be severe.

Most of Wednesday in the metro area will be categorized as mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

It will also be warm on the Western Slope along with more very dry weather west of Vail Pass. A Red Flag Warning has been posted from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday for Grand Junction, Cortez, Durango, Montrose, Meeker, and Craig.

Thursday will be slightly cooler and then warmer again on Friday with the chance for thunderstorms in the metro remaining very small through the end of the week. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop over the Memorial Day weekend with the best chance on Sunday and Monday. And as the chance for rain increases, the temperatures will decrease with highs only in the lower 60s in Denver on Monday.