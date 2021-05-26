Rep. Diana DeGette Holds Hearing On Vaccine MisinformationThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study calling vaccine misinformation a "major barrier" to reaching herd immunity. Congresswoman Diana DeGette held a hearing on Wednesday in an effort to gain public trust.

1 hour ago

Lockheed Martin Teams Up With General Motors To Develop Lunar RoverLockheed Martin and General Motors are teaming up to develop the next generation of lunar vehicles to transport NASA astronauts on the surface of the Moon.

1 hour ago

History Colorado Exhibit Showcases More Than A Century Of Denver DevelopmentHistory Colorado's new "Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City" exhibit explores the growth, urban development, and architecture of Denver from 1860 to today.

1 hour ago

Alcohol To-Go Could Be Here To Stay In ColoradoAlcohol To-Go is an idea born out of the pandemic, giving restaurants a big revenue boost when they needed it most. A bill to extend alcohol to-go could be on the governor's desk by the end of the week.

1 hour ago

Running Out Of Water: Thornton Begins Installing Pipeline From Poudre River In Fort CollinsThe City of Thornton is running out of drinking water for their residents as the population surrounding Denver continues to swell. The city’s decades-old plan to combat that forecasted problem is now breaking ground.

3 hours ago

First Universalist Church Opens Parking Lot For People To Sleep, Live Out Of Their CarsAt the First Universalist Church, located at 4101 E. Hampden Ave. in Denver, the sign reads, "Courage does not always roar." Their courage at the church is to help those without a home, who live in cars, need a place to stay from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

3 hours ago