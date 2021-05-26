DENVER (CBS4) – Bike MS Colorado will be a one-day, in-person ride on June 26, 2021. It will start and end at Front Range Community College in Westminster. There will be two route options, one will be 34-miles, the other 78-miles.

“The ride itself will be right here in beautiful Colorado so it’ll be a scenic ride, and with breathtaking mountain views along the front range,” Robyn Moore, President of the Colorado/Wyoming chapter of the National MS Society told CBSN Denver. “We are really excited to be in-person this year. The event experience though will look a little bit different.”

The National MS Society has initiated new safety protocols in the wake of the pandemic. The ride will comply with all CDC, state, city, and other local health orders to insure the safety of staff, volunteers and all the riders. There will be health screenings. Food stations will be self-serve, and the food will be individually packed. Hand sanitizer will be readily available throughout the event, and people will be required to wear a mask.

“The funds raised by Bike MS Colorado this year will go directly to the National MS Society’s critical programs and services to support the people affected by MS. As well as, it’ll fund research in our effort to ultimately end MS forever,” Moore explained.

LINK: Sign Up To Ride Bike MS

The ride is open to anyone age 12 and older. There is a registration fee, and a minimum fundraising amount of $400 per rider. The National MS Society is hoping to raise $2 million from Colorado’s ride.