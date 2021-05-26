(CBS4) – Black bears generally live in the foothills and forests of Colorado, so the sighting of a bear far out on the Eastern Plains is creating a bit of concern this week.
Officials with Colorado Parks And Wildlife shared a photo showing a sub-adult bear who was seen running south of Limon near the Lincoln and Elbert County line.
CPW officials said they are trying to find the bear and “return it to a more suitable bear habitat.”
Lost bear! Have you seen this sub-adult bear running around south of Limon near Elbert County Road 90? Or maybe around Lincoln Country Road 3A west of Highway 71? @COParksWildlife is trying to find it and relocate it to suitable bear habitat. If you see it, please call CPW! pic.twitter.com/BLxFmK4PI4
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 25, 2021
Anyone who sees the bear is asked to call CPW at 719-227-5200. The animal may be near Elbert County Road 90 to the south of Limon or around Lincoln Country Road 3A west of Highway 71.