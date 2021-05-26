AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to the Aurora Town Center on Wednesday morning to put out a small fire. The fire started just before 6 a.m. in the new building attached to the Aurora Town Center.
The building is located in the 14000 block of East Alameda Parkway. Copter4 flew over the scene where fire engines were parked outside.
Crews say there is significant smoke damage inside the building but it didn’t spread to other businesses.
No injuries were reported in the fire. What caused the fire is being investigated.