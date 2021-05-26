CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are investigating a road rage incident that left one person shot and in critical condition and another in custody. The shooting happened at Interstate 225 and South Parker Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that one male was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One person was taken into custody.

Southbound lanes of Parker Road are shut down at I-225. There is no estimate on reopening. Drivers are urged to take alternate routes as there are significant delays in the area.

