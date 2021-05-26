More Avalanche, Nuggets Fans Can Attend Playoffs At Ball Arena, Capacity Increased To 10,500More fans can head to Ball Arena for the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets playoff games. Capacity has been increased to 10,500 fans.

COVID In Colorado: Children Of All Ages Facing Mental Health Challenges, Know What To Be On The Lookout ForThe COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on many people's mental health, and doctors at Children's Hospital Colorado say children aren't exempt from that.

Teen Credits Colorado Doctor With Giving Him Use of His Arm And Relieving Horrible PainA teenager from Texas who was shot and paralyzed is crediting a Colorado surgeon for giving him back the use of his left arm.

Colorado Comeback Cash Giveaway For Vaccinated Residents Won't Sway Some In Rural CommunitiesThe demand for the COVID-19 vaccine was intense when it first arrived in Colorado, but just a few months later, the state has to hold a contest to generate more interest.

Get The COVID Vaccine For A Chance To Win $1 MillionColorado is giving away $5 million dollars in an incentive campaign to encourage more Coloradans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

'My Life Was Definitely On The Line': UCHealth Saves Mom And BabyA young mother was faced with a life-threatening pregnancy complication. She credits a team of specialists at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital with saving her life.