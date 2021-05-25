DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't miss the latest stories CBS4 is covering first in Colorado! Click to get the CBS Denver app now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Wheat Ridge News

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police and firefighters rushed to a home in Wheat Ridge after an SUV crashed into the garage on Tuesday afternoon. The SUV crashed into the home in the 3900 block of Zephyr Drive about 2:45 p.m.

(credit: West Metro Fire)

The homeowner was in the garage at the time and was taken to the hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries.

(credit: West Metro Fire)

Two people in the SUV that crashed ran from the scene. According to police, the homeowner did not know the people in the SUV.

(credit: West Metro Fire)

The technical crew is shoring up the home and evaluating it for structural damage.

