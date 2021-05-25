WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police and firefighters rushed to a home in Wheat Ridge after an SUV crashed into the garage on Tuesday afternoon. The SUV crashed into the home in the 3900 block of Zephyr Drive about 2:45 p.m.
Our technical rescue team on scene at a vehicle into a home in the 3900 block of Zephyr Dr. The homeowner was inside the garage when the crash happened, he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. @WheatRidgePD investigating the crash. pic.twitter.com/U0kMsAm9NB
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) May 25, 2021
The homeowner was in the garage at the time and was taken to the hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries.
Two people in the SUV that crashed ran from the scene. According to police, the homeowner did not know the people in the SUV.
The technical crew is shoring up the home and evaluating it for structural damage.