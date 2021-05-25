DENVER (CBS4) – Something exciting will happen in the sky before sunrise on Wednesday and the weather should largely cooperate to see it almost anywhere in Colorado. It’s a total lunar eclipse and it will last just under 15 minutes.

Colorado is right on the eastern edge of locations that will be able to see the Super Flower Blood Moon. The eclipse will only be visible in the western United States and over the Pacific Ocean.

FOR COLORADO

Partial Eclipse Begins: 3:44:58 a.m.

Total Eclipse Begins: 5:11:26 a.m.

Eclipse Maximum: 5:18:42 a.m.

Total Eclipse Ends: 5:25:54 a.m.

To see specific times for your city or town click here and then enter your location.

Let’s break down the name Super Flower Blood Moon.

Super – since the moon will be in perigee, which is the closest point to Earth on it’s orbit, it is a supermoon and this one happens to be the closest of the year. This makes it appear bigger and brighter in the sky.

Flower – the May full moon is often called the Flower Moon since so many flowers are blooming this time of year. Other less common names include the Corn Planting Moon, Milk Moon and Hare Moon.

Blood – during the total lunar eclipse the moon will appear red as it passes through Earth’s shadow.

In terms of the forecast, clouds will be on the increase across Colorado early Wednesday morning but the clouds should not be thick enough to obstruct seeing the eclipse. That said, it won’t be as clear as it could be!

If you prefer not to wake up early and head outside, CBS4 This Morning will be tracking it live starting at 4:30 a.m. with the partial eclipse.

This lunar eclipse will be the first of four over the next two years. The next one will be in November and is considered a deep partial eclipse because it won’t be totally full, but close.