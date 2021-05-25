DENVER (CBS4)- After leading the Nuggets to victory over the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109 in Game 2 on Monday night, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic put on the headset to be interviewed by the Inside The NBA crew. When it came time for Shaq to ask Jokic a question, the Nuggets center got a surprise: O’Neal attempted to address him in Serbian before going on to ask about Game 3 in Portland.
.@SHAQ had to show off his Serbian to Jokic 😂 pic.twitter.com/xCe744PMIU
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2021
Jokic looked confused and fidgeted with his headset for a moment before host Ernie Johnson jumped in to say, “There’s nothing wrong with your headset.” After Shaq repeated the phrase, “sjajna igra brate,” Jokic got the gist of what he was trying to say.
According to Google Translate, “sjajna igra brate” means “great game bro” in Serbian. Give Shaq credit for putting some effort in to try and greet the star athlete in his native language.
Jokic certainly earned the star treatment from the Inside The NBA broadcast after he scored 38 points while adding eight rebounds and five assists in the win. The series is now tied at a game apiece with Game 3 set to be played in Portland on Thursday night on NBATV.
