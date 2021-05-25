DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't miss the latest stories CBS4 is covering first in Colorado! Click to get the CBS Denver app now
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Surprise! Mother Nature kept Denver area meteorologists on their toes early Tuesday morning as a rogue thunderstorm developed out of nowhere. A CBS4 viewer reported pea sized hail at 3 a.m. in the vicinity of Tulsa and 46th Avenue in Montbello.

Some early risers took to twitter with comments ranging from “this wasn’t expected” to “what a pleasant wake up call!” A few other storms were reported east of Denver on the plains. The National Weather Service said the storms appeared to be tied to the nose of a 60 knot jet stream moving over the region.

