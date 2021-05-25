CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Rex is just 10 weeks old, but he’s expected to make a big difference in some schools. Rex was sworn in on Tuesday with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.
Rex will work with School Resource Officer Deputy John Gray in all Littleton schools that are located in Arapahoe County.
“As a school resource officer we are really able to be a positive resource to a lot of students, and I think he will just further that, as you walk down the hall kids that might not normally talk to you will run up and as they pet the dog will talk to you, right?” said Gray.
Over the next year, Rex will be training in basic obedience. At age one, he will attend an American Kennel Club Good Citizen class and eventually be a certified therapy dog.