BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified a bicyclist who was hit and killed last week. Ralph Cook, 60, was riding on South Boulder Road on May 20 when police say he rode directly into traffic near Manhattan Drive.
A driver, heading east, hit Cook. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The driver stayed at the scene, and deputies say they were cooperative.
Cook’s death was one of three at the center of a bicycle protest and die-in in Denver last weekend.