DENVER (CBS4)– The transformation of the old Loretto Heights campus is moving forward and CBS4 got an up-close look at the project. Hartman Ely Investments is leading a project that’s turning one of the old dorms, built in the 1930s, into affordable housing.
The project will feature 74 units ranging from studios to 4 bedroom apartments. Project managers say maintaining the historic integrity of the building is one of their main goals.
CBS4 also spoke to Sister Mary Nelle Gage, a student on the Loretto Heights campus in 1964. She actually lived in the dorm that's being renovated.
"The treasures of Denver's past are being restored and honored and made special for the modern times. for new needs," she told CBS4's Dominic Garcia.
The project is expected to be completed in the Fall. For those interested in renting one of the units, visit https://www.hartmanelyinvestments.com/.