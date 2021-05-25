'Numbers Don't Lie': Former Denver Nugget Fat Lever Pulls For Nikola Jokic As MVPNikola Jokic is one of three finalists for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award.

Former Football Star Chris Brown Highlights University Of Colorado’s Hall Of Fame ClassFormer CU Buffs running back Chris Brown, who scored 6 touchdowns against Nebraska, is part of a 9-person class that will be inducted over the course of Nov. 4-6.

Vaccinated Rockies Fans Go Maskless: 'I Can Wear Lipstick Again'Maskless fans filed into Coors Field Friday night to come together in the largest crowd yet assembled since the start of the pandemic.

Colorado Rapids' Kellyn Acosta Named To USMNT 23-Man Roster For CONCACAF Nations League Match Against Honduras On June 3 At Empower FieldThe Colorado Rapids midfielder will get to represent the U.S. as part of the 23-man roster competing to win the CONCACAF Men's Nations League Finals beginning June 3 at Empower Field. ⚽⚽⚽

Colorado Avalanche Look Ahead In Playoffs After Opening Round SweepNathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen dominated the series with St. Louis as Colorado posted a 20-7 advantage in goals and swept the Blues in four-games in the West Division matchup.

Montbello Community Celebrates Together After High School Football Team Takes Home First-Ever State ChampionshipThe Montbello community came together on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the Far Northeast Warriors' first state championship in football.