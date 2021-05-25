DENVER (CBS4)– Live music is returning to Levitt Pavilion as Denver adds to its free concert series. Among the bands coming to Ruby Hill Park, pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph, indie pop band Yam Haus and Metalachi, the world’s only heavy metal mariachi band.
The Levitt Pavilion Denver had its first post-pandemic concert earlier this month.
The venue features lawn seating while using the natural topography of Ruby Hill Park, an air stage with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a backstage office, performer dressing rooms, public art, and an outdoor concession area. Every year the venue offers 50 free concerts and local bands always open.
Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2021 Free Concert Schedule
RSVP AND LIMITED VIP OPENS 5/28 AT 10 a.m. at www.levittdenver.org.
6/27 – Robert Randolph
8/8 – Shine Fest featuring The Score
8/19 – Yam Haus
8/21 – Fastball
8/28 – Metalachi
8/29 – Sammy Rae & The Friends
For more information about COVID-19 safety protocols, tickets, parking, venue information, VIP upgrades, and donations please visit www.levittdenver.org.