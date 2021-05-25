GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park announced on Tuesday that guests are no longer required to make a reservation or wear a face covering. The mountain-top theme park features guided cave tours, thrill rides, live entertainment and dining.
After a major overhaul, the Cliffhanger Roller Coaster is back this season with new wheels and a magnetic brake system. Officials say the ride is the highest-elevation, full-sized roller coaster in America.
“This is such an exciting time for all of us at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. After last year’s rough ride, the summer of 2021 is certainly looking up,” Nancy Heard, general manager for Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, said. “The Cliffhanger Roller Coaster is back, better than ever. We have musicians and new entertainers lined up, and a new restaurant opening soon.”
The new Smokehouse restaurant is expected to open on Saturday in the plaza area at the top of the Glenwood Gondola. Live entertainment is included with park admission or a $38 annual Gondola Pass.
Rides and attractions will remain open through Halloween. Guests are still encouraged to buy their tickets online in order to save time at the gondola base.
Officials still recommend guests wash their hands regularly and maintain social distancing. The park also has plexiglass barriers at indoor cashier stations.
For park hours and more information, glenwoodcaverns.com.