By Michael Spencer
Former Denver Nuggets guard Lafayette “Fat” Lever joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

DENVER (CBS4) – Nikola Jokic is one of three finalists for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award. If it were up to former Nuggets guard Fat Lever, Jokic would be the winner.

Fat Lever is honored during a Nuggets game on April 8, 2015 in Denver. (credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

“Jokic has done it all,” said Lever during his appearance on Xfinity Monday Live.

Fat Lever (credit: CBS)

“There is no one who has put up numbers more important on a winning team like this. He’s played in each and every game. The stats speak for themselves and the team is winning.”

Jokic, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid and Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry are the three finalists for the award.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets scores over Xavier Tillman of the Memphis Grizzlies during the second overtime at Ball Arena on April 19, 2021.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets scores over Xavier Tillman of the Memphis Grizzlies during the second overtime at Ball Arena on April 19, 2021. (credit: AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“The numbers don’t lie, and they speak for themselves. The only thing that holds him back is just the lack of notoriety that he has,” said Lever.

The NBA MVP is expected to be announced sometime next month.

Michael Spencer