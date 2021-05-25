WATCH: Shaq Tries To Address Nikola Jokic In Serbian During Postgame InterviewThe Inside The NBA analyst took a shot at congratulating Jokic in his native language. It had mixed results.

'Numbers Don't Lie': Former Denver Nugget Star Fat Lever Pulls For Nikola Jokic As MVPNikola Jokic is one of three finalists for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award.

Montbello Community Celebrates Together After High School Football Team Takes Home First-Ever State ChampionshipThe Montbello community came together on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the Far Northeast Warriors' first state championship in football.

Former Football Star Chris Brown Highlights University Of Colorado’s Hall Of Fame ClassFormer CU Buffs running back Chris Brown, who scored 6 touchdowns against Nebraska, is part of a 9-person class that will be inducted over the course of Nov. 4-6.

Vaccinated Rockies Fans Go Maskless: 'I Can Wear Lipstick Again'Maskless fans filed into Coors Field Friday night to come together in the largest crowd yet assembled since the start of the pandemic.

Colorado Rapids' Kellyn Acosta Named To USMNT 23-Man Roster For CONCACAF Nations League Match Against Honduras On June 3 At Empower FieldThe Colorado Rapids midfielder will get to represent the U.S. as part of the 23-man roster competing to win the CONCACAF Men's Nations League Finals beginning June 3 at Empower Field. ⚽⚽⚽