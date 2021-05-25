DENVER (CBS4)– Denver School of the Arts is growing. Denver Public Schools has purchased half the buildings on the Johnson and Wales University campus in Park Hill for $30 million.
The university announced its decision to close the Denver and North Miami campuses last summer as it pivots away from culinary and hospitality studies.
The DPS board approved the purchase of four buildings: the Wildcat Center, Academic Center, Aspen Hall and Whatley Chapel.
The Denver School of the Arts is across the street. The hope is to build a year-round community arts hub on campus.