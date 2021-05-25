ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Tickets are now on sale for the 115th annual Arapahoe County Fair. This year’s event will run from July 22-25 at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Park.
“We know how hard this past year has been and how eager we all are to get back to fun activities, and we are doing everything we can to plan for a ‘safe, but normal’ Fair,” said Nancy Jackson, Chair of the Board of County Commissioners. “We will continue to monitor COVID restrictions, but we are beyond excited to get back in the saddle—safely—and the show must go on.”
This summer the fair will feature carnival rides, rodeos, fireworks, main stage concerts, tractor pulls, Dock Dogs, mutton bustin’, public competitions and 4-H livestock shows. Tickets are $15 and parking is $10.
The Pours on the Plains craft brew festival is back by popular demand. The event will feature more than a dozen Colorado breweries on July 23.
For a schedule of events, visit arapahoecountyfair.com.