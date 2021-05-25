ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A criminal investigation is underway after a a woman’s body was found inside a storage unit in Adams County. The sheriff’s office was called to investigate around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 8700 block of Devonshire Boulevard.
Investigators served a search warrant on Friday in connection with the case. The home deputies searched is located not far from the storage facility, in the 9200 block of Anderson Street in Thornton.
The sheriff’s office has not yet made an arrest in the case. Investigators are working with the district attorney’s office to collect and analyze evidence.
It’s unclear how long the woman was in the storage unit before her body was found. The Adams County Coroner’s Office will identify the woman along with her cause and manner of death.