AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A major traffic crash has led to the closure of South Parker Road at the intersection with South Chambers Road in Aurora. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the intersection was closed at 6 a.m. and isn’t likely to open back up until after the morning rush hour.
Deputies working a major car accident at S. Parker Rd and S. Chambers Rd. 4 cars involved. Please avoid the area. Intersection will be closed through morning rush hour. Serious injuries. One victim being extricated. @CSP_News is handling. Detour: Belleview north/Orchard south. pic.twitter.com/pS7ueE0QqPREAD MORE: Denver Weather: Precipitation This Year Has Now Surpassed All of 2020
— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 24, 2021READ MORE: Mile High Shift: Denver-Area Drivers Should Expect Changes To I-70 Commute
The sheriff’s office described the injuries as “serious.” One person had to be extricated from a vehicle.MORE NEWS: Hundreds Ride Bikes, Then Lay Down In Front Of Denver City And County Building For 'Die-In' Following Fatal Cycling Crashes
A detour has been put in place: Belleview north/Orchard south.