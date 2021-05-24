CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Arapahoe County News, Arapahoe County Sheriff, Car Accident, Colorado News, Denver News, South Parker Road, Traffic Accident

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A major traffic crash has led to the closure of South Parker Road at the intersection with South Chambers Road in Aurora. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the intersection was closed at 6 a.m. and isn’t likely to open back up until after the morning rush hour.

The sheriff’s office described the injuries as “serious.” One person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

MORE NEWS: Hundreds Ride Bikes, Then Lay Down In Front Of Denver City And County Building For 'Die-In' Following Fatal Cycling Crashes

A detour has been put in place: Belleview north/Orchard south.

Jesse Sarles