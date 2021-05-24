DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado and its neighboring states have teamed up to encourage people to use seat belts. This coincides with Memorial Day weekend when millions of Americans are expected to hit the roads for the unofficial start of summer.
The state-to-state buckle-up campaign coincides with a national click it or ticket campaign.
Between 2017 and 2020, 86 people from other states who were visiting Colorado died in the state. They were not buckled up.
Colorado’s current seat belt usage rate is 86%. That’s below the national average of 90%.