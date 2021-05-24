SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s going to be one of the busiest summers yet for popular hiking trails around Colorado. Land managers for the Quandary Peak area plan to meet Tuesday to finalize short-term solutions to the overcrowding.

“I mean, literally, I see people just jump out, they park right in my driveway,” said David Pfau, a resident of Summit County.

Pfau owns the home directly across the road from the Quandary Peak trailhead. He’s lived there since 1991 and has seen things change drastically.

“People are always in a rush, get out of the car, go hike a 14er, and they’re so excited they don’t necessarily realize they’re parking in a driveway,” he said.

Pfau is a professional photographer and had no qualms documenting the dilemma. From lines of cars parked along his street and even in his driveway, to an increase in search and rescue operations, Pfau has seen it all.

“Well, being the house right at the trailhead we get a few more knocks than most people do,” he said. “The addition of porta-potties helped, but they still get messy because people are human, and so we’ll get knocks like, ‘It’s just too messy to use,’ and we’ll you know, just open the door. Ten years ago, I was a little angry about it. I’ve kind of learned to let things go now. I’m happy to see people hiking,”

Pfau has been patient, but is in favor of some of the short-term solutions especially when it comes to safety.

“Highway 9 has become the superhighway. People are bombing up and down that,” he said.

Summit County is one of many land managers for the area which include Quandary Peak, McCulloch Gulch and Blue Lake Trails. It has been working with consultants for more than a year to address the issue.

“It’s such an awesome thing to have an accessible 14er in our backyard for someone who’s never done that before,” said Christine Zenel, Resource Specialist with Summit County Open Space and Trails. “You have to balance that with its popularity and how that’s impacting public safety in the area, how it’s impacting the quality of life of the residents there.”

Summit County along with the Town of Breckenridge and Blue River, the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Springs Utilities will talk about establishing a short-term plan Tuesday.

“That might look like more education, more volunteer rangers this summer, probably more signage. You can expect more restricted parking,” said Zenel.

The long-term plan is still in the works, but stakeholders will be monitoring crowds this summer closely.

“So putting a monitoring program in place to understand when we might reach the threshold of getting Into a shuttle system, getting into a reservation system.”

Zenel said while nothing has been set in stone, it’s possible with the expected increase in crowds, a shuttle system could be in place at some point this year.

“People are working on this issue, and we’ve been working on it. and you can expect changes this summer, then also father down the line. So it’s something we’re gonna be monitoring for years to come,” she said.