DENVER (CBS4)– Icelandair once again takes to the skies over Denver after a 14-month pause during the pandemic. Icelandair will resume nonstop service from Denver International Airport to Reykjavik with four flights a week.
Another flight will be added next month. Prior to the pandemic Reykjavik ranked among Denver's top 10 markets in Europe for travel demand.
"Icelandair's return not only signals the resurgence of international travel but also the importance of Denver and Colorado as a partner in building back a global network," said DEN CEO Kim Day in a statement. "We appreciate Icelandair's continued commitment to DEN and look forward to working together as we safely welcome back more and more travelers."
Icelandair is also celebrating its 9th anniversary at DIA after beginning service in May 2012.
"Iceland has recently opened its borders to all U.S. vaccinated travelers and Icelandair is excited to return to Denver with nonstop flights to Iceland starting today, May 24, 2021. As we approach nearly a decade of service from the Mile High City, we appreciate all of the support we have received over the years and we look forward to continue building a bright future together. The past year was a difficult time for many people and travel was affected greatly," said Grimur Gislason, Regional Manager – Icelandair North America, in a statement. "Now, with brighter days ahead, Iceland is just around the corner and we look forward to welcoming Denver aboard, once again."
Iceland is welcoming all travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or can show a certificate of previous infection. Further travel from Iceland to the rest of Europe is not currently permitted for U.S. residents.