Vaccinated Rockies Fans Go Maskless: 'I Can Wear Lipstick Again'Maskless fans filed into Coors Field Friday night to come together in the largest crowd yet assembled since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Dave Hnida: Take Precautions For First 'Maskless' Holiday In Colorado In More Than A YearFor the first time in more than a year, Coloradans are making plans for a maskless holiday.

Icelandair Resumes Nonstop Service From DIA To Reykjavik After 14-Month Pause During PandemicIcelandair once again takes to the skies over Denver after a 14-month pause during the pandemic. Icelandair will resume nonstop service from Denver International Airport to Reykjavik with four flights a week.

Colorado Children With Autism Get First Dose Of COVID Vaccine At Firefly AutismFirefly Autism in Lakewood hosted a vaccination event on Saturday with some of the recipients of the vaccine being children living with autism.

Boulder Study Shows MDMA-Assisted Therapy Successful For Treating PTSD"That MDMA treatment was the agent for my change," one study participant said. "It was the catalyst for me to actually start living again and not be in some sort of stranglehold... I was afraid, I was really angry, and I'm not that person anymore."

Colorado Restaurant Association Survey Reveals 90% Of Businesses Struggling To Hire Staff A recent survey released from the Colorado Restaurant Association says the industry has lost at least $3 billion so far in the pandemic. While Colorado’s comeback is in full swing, restaurants say profit will be hard to make back.