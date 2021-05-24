LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office say 24-year-old Derek Hawkins died while paddleboarding in Big Soda Lake. West Metro firefighters rushed to Bear Creek Lake Park on Saturday afternoon.
They say they received a call about a drowning. After dive teams searched into the night, firefighters turned the search over to Colorado Parks and Wildlife which then announced it was a recover mission.
Hawkins's body was recovered Sunday morning. He was with friends. Rescuers tell CBS4 he dove in to recover a cellphone.
The coroner's office says he is from Aurora.