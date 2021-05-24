COVID In Colorado: 43% Of State's Population Is Fully VaccinatedAs of Monday afternoon, more than 2.9 million Coloradans were immunized with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 51% of the state's population.

Colorado Offers To Pay Hospitals To Close Free-Standing ERsColorado health officials so abhor the high costs associated with free-standing emergency rooms they're offering to pay hospitals to shut the facilities down.

Teen Credits Colorado Doctor With Giving Him Use of His Arm & Relieving Horrible PainA teenager from Texas, shot and paralyzed, is crediting a Colorado surgeon for giving him back the use of his left arm.

Vaccinated Rockies Fans Go Maskless: 'I Can Wear Lipstick Again'Maskless fans filed into Coors Field Friday night to come together in the largest crowd yet assembled since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Dave Hnida: Take Precautions For First 'Maskless' Holiday In Colorado In More Than A YearFor the first time in more than a year, Coloradans are making plans for a maskless holiday.

Icelandair Resumes Nonstop Service From DIA To Reykjavik After 14-Month Pause During PandemicIcelandair once again takes to the skies over Denver after a 14-month pause during the pandemic. Icelandair will resume nonstop service from Denver International Airport to Reykjavik with four flights a week.