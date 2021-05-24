DENVER (CBS4) – Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, drivers will pay more to fill up their tank in Colorado and around the nation. The average price per gallon of unleaded gas in Colorado is $3.10, which is higher than the national average of $3.04.
AAA estimates about 37 million Americans will hit the road for Memorial Day weekend. That’s a 60% increase over last year. Nine out of 10 travelers are expected to drive to their destination.
Denver is the nation’s 4th most popular road trip destination this summer, according to AAA. Colorado Springs is the 5th most popular for hotel, airfare and car rentals.