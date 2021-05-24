DENVER (CBS4) – Central City Opera has partnered with Hudson Gardens & Event Center to present the 2021 Festival mainstage productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel” and Verdi’s “Rigoletto.” Then Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas” and the Opera’s “Al Fresco” concert series will be performed in the Opera House Gardens.
“It’s been an interesting year to 18-months for everybody, and we were determined to do this Festival this summer. And so, we created a way that no matter what happened, we could produce it outside and in a safe way for both the performers and for the audience so that was what we wanted to do,” Pelham “Pat” Pearce, General/Artistic Director of Central City Opera told CBSN Denver.
LINK: For Tickets to Central City Opera’s 2021 Festival
The Festival starts July 3rd and runs through August 1st. Tickets are on sale now.