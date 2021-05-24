CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Libby Smith
Filed Under:Central City Opera, Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4) – Central City Opera has partnered with Hudson Gardens & Event Center to present the 2021 Festival mainstage productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel” and Verdi’s “Rigoletto.” Then Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas” and the Opera’s “Al Fresco” concert series will be performed in the Opera House Gardens.

(credit Central City Opera)

“It’s been an interesting year to 18-months for everybody, and we were determined to do this Festival this summer. And so, we created a way that no matter what happened, we could produce it outside and in a safe way for both the performers and for the audience so that was what we wanted to do,” Pelham “Pat” Pearce, General/Artistic Director of Central City Opera told CBSN Denver.

LINK: For Tickets to Central City Opera’s 2021 Festival

 The Festival starts July 3rd and runs through August 1st.  Tickets are on sale now.

Libby Smith