BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspect accused of shooting and killing 10 people inside a King Soopers in Boulder faces new charges. The 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office says the new charges include 13 attempted murder charges and 47 crime of violence sentence enhancers.
The additions now bring the total number of charges against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa to 115.
Ten of those charges are murder in the first degree, one count for each victim: 20-year-old Denny Stong; 23-year-old Neven Stanisic; 25-year-old Rikki Olds; 49-year-old Tralona Bartkowiak; 51-year-old Teri Leiker; 51-year-old Eric Talley; 59-year-old Suzanne Fountain; 61-year-old Kevin Mahoney; 62-year-old Lynn Murray; and 65-year-old Jody Waters.
The suspect, who is expected in court on Tuesday, faces a total of 47 attempted murder charges which include counts for 15 civilians and 11 law enforcement personnel.
Police responded to the grocery store on Table Mesa Drive on March 22 for reports of an active shooter. They were met with gunfire, and the first officer to enter the building, Eric Talley, died at the scene.
Alissa is in police custody at an undisclosed location