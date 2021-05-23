CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Wheat Ridge police say two teenagers were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a car hit the car they were in. They are now looking for the suspect vehicle.

The crash happened at 26th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard early Saturday morning.

Investigators they later found the suspect vehicle described as a dark red or maroon Chrysler 200 with significant front end damage.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to call 303-237-2220.

