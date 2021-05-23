DENVER-(CBS4)- In the last two days a total of fifteen tornadoes touched down in Colorado! Six of those twisters hit on Sunday.
For the second time this weekend a line of severe storms churned across the eastern plains of Colorado with thousands of lightning strikes, quarter to one inch hail, flooding rains and tornadoes!READ MORE: Christopher Valerio Returns To Diamond After Scary Injury
Most of the twisters were over open farm or ranch land with no reported damage.READ MORE: Following CBS4 Investigations, State Senator Proposes Changes To Colorado Assisted Living Regulations
The closest tornado to the Denver metro area was south of Cottonwood Valley in NE Lincoln County about 70 miles east of Denver.
The lone funnel cloud spouted near south of Truckton on the Pueblo/El Paso County line.MORE NEWS: 'We Have The Room': Colorado's Wild Animal Sanctuary Takes In 35 Wild Cats From Tiger King Park
Monday should be much calmer across the state with the only area that has a slight chance for thunderstorms being the extreme eastern sliver along the Kansas state line late in the day. East of Burlington, Lamar and Springfield. The rest of the state should stay high and dry!