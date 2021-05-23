DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of people demonstrated around Denver on Saturday to support Palestinians. The group marched through the 16th Street Mall and around the State Capitol building.
The peaceful protest was one of many around the country. Dozens of police officers in riot gear were seen not far from the demonstrators.
Protesters in Denver want Colorado leaders to condemn Israel and are asking Congress to cut U.S. funding to Israel.
Earlier this month, Palestine supporters held a similar demonstration at State Capitol building. At the time, Israeli Defense forces were bombarding Gaza while the Palestinians fired rockets deep into Israel.
A cease-fire has since been reached between Israel and Hamas.