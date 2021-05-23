CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News, Denver Protest, Protest

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of people demonstrated around Denver on Saturday to support Palestinians. The group marched through the 16th Street Mall and around the State Capitol building.

(credit: CBS)

The peaceful protest was one of many around the country. Dozens of police officers in riot gear were seen not far from the demonstrators.

READ MORE: Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Vehicle While Crossing Federal Boulevard

Protesters in Denver want Colorado leaders to condemn Israel and are asking Congress to cut U.S. funding to Israel.

READ MORE: Colorado Children With Autism Get First Dose Of COVID Vaccine At Firefly Autism

(credit: CBS)

Earlier this month, Palestine supporters held a similar demonstration at State Capitol building. At the time, Israeli Defense forces were bombarding Gaza while the Palestinians fired rockets deep into Israel.

MORE NEWS: Collaborative Foster Care Program Honors Foster Parents

A cease-fire has since been reached between Israel and Hamas.

Danielle Chavira