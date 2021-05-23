DENVER (CBS4) – Three recent deaths of bicyclists in Colorado spurred a community group to plan a protest in Denver on Sunday. The Denver Bicycle Lobby will gather at the Denver Skate Park at 19th and Little Raven Streets at 2:30 p.m.

The group will ride to Civic Center Park where they will hold a “die in.” The demonstrations are in response to three bicyclists who were hit and killed in the last several days.

One of those victims was a woman in Lakewood who was riding along Alameda Avenue with her husband. Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis was traveling in the bike lane when police say a driver drifted into her lane and hit her.

Another bicyclist was a 12-year-old child in Littleton. Colorado State Patrol says he was crossing the street against a signal when he was hit by a driver.

The third bicyclist was hit and killed in Boulder on May 20. Police say a vehicle traveling eastbound on South Boulder Road hit the bicyclist who was riding directly into traffic near Manhattan Drive.

Here is the planned route for tomorrow.

Skate Park —> right on Little Raven going south. —> left on 15th St. —> Left on Wynkoop —> Right on 19th St —> Right on Arapahoe —> Left on 14th St —> Easy right /straight ahead to Bannock. Stop in front of City and County Building. pic.twitter.com/aWA01IZO2X — Denver Bicycle Lobby (@DenBicycleLobby) May 22, 2021

Protesters plan on riding from the skate park to Civic Center Park. It’s not clear if Denver Police are aware of the protest or whether they will help block traffic.

“Come with your bike, scooter, skates, anything that rolls to join us for this ride to call out that these car killings are not OK,” stated the group on social media.