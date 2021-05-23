BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police officials say at least four University of Colorado Boulder students were suspended for their role in a riot on University Hill in March. The new details were released on Saturday.
Police say at least 96 of the people who were at the riot are current students at University of Colorado Boulder. They add 43 students violated university policy and were placed on probation.
Boulder police say there were other people involved who are not students at the university.
Investigators say at least seven people faced charges varying from violating a public health order to second degree assault on a peace officer.
Tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage was caused to civilian and city property.