DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday afternoon turned into a wild day for the eastern plains of Colorado with 9 reports of tornadoes. One was particularly photogenic to the south of Limon. The storms caused major flight delays at Denver International Airport.
Elsewhere areas of light to moderate rain fell off and on during the day and night on Saturday. Snow mixed in above tree line. It was so nice to see some much needed moisture fall, especially in western Colorado.
We'll see another round of strong to severe thunderstorms today as a storm system to our northwest starts to move north into Canada. The strongest storm threat will shift away from the Front Range and should be confined to the far eastern plains. A few showers and storms are possible in the northern and central mountains, the foothills, and even in Denver through the afternoon.
The other weather story today will be the wind. It’ll be quite gusty at times as this storm moves away. Some places could clock speeds as high as 40 mph.
High temperatures this afternoon will range from the 50s and 60s in the mountains to the 70s and lower 80s on the eastern plains. We'll see similar temperatures over the next several days as a drying trend works into the state.