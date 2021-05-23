CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Bear Creek Lake Park, Drowning, Lakewood News, Water Rescue

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Search crews recovered the body of a man who drowned at Big Soda Lake on Saturday afternoon. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say their teams pulled the victim’s body out Sunday morning after they used a towfish sonar unit and another “remotely operated vehicle.”

READ MORE: Colorado Children With Autism Get First Dose Of COVID Vaccine At Firefly Autism

West Metro firefighters rushed to Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood for a report of a drowning. The missing person’s friends called 911.

(credit: CBS)

A spokesperson for West Metro Fire Rescue said the paddleboarder is a male in his 20s. It is unknown if he was wearing a life jacket at the time.

(credit: CBS)

Divers with West Metro Fire Rescue and South Metro Fire Rescue searched the lake until just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Their focus was on the west side of the lake, where fire officials say the water is nearly 40 feet deep and visibility is low.

MORE NEWS: Collaborative Foster Care Program Honors Foster Parents

(credit: CBS)

After pulling divers out, West Metro turned the search over to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The man’s body was turned over to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Danielle Chavira