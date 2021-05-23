LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Search crews recovered the body of a man who drowned at Big Soda Lake on Saturday afternoon. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say their teams pulled the victim’s body out Sunday morning after they used a towfish sonar unit and another “remotely operated vehicle.”
READ MORE: Colorado Children With Autism Get First Dose Of COVID Vaccine At Firefly Autism
The body of the victim at Bear Creek Lake Park was recovered overnight by our Marine Evidence Recovery Team and turned over to the Jefferson County coroner.READ MORE: Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Vehicle While Crossing Federal Boulevard
The body was discovered using a towfish sonar unit (picture 1) & recovered by a remotely operated vehicle (picture 2). pic.twitter.com/zrfNa8gpMX
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) May 23, 2021
West Metro firefighters rushed to Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood for a report of a drowning. The missing person’s friends called 911.
A spokesperson for West Metro Fire Rescue said the paddleboarder is a male in his 20s. It is unknown if he was wearing a life jacket at the time.
Divers with West Metro Fire Rescue and South Metro Fire Rescue searched the lake until just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Their focus was on the west side of the lake, where fire officials say the water is nearly 40 feet deep and visibility is low.MORE NEWS: Collaborative Foster Care Program Honors Foster Parents
After pulling divers out, West Metro turned the search over to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The man’s body was turned over to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.