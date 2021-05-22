LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hutton is making strides in his recovery after being shot multiple times earlier this week. Hutton was moved out of the intensive care unit on Saturday — three days after the shooting.
Hutton responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a semi-truck parked on the side of Highway 40 near Hugo.
Sheriff’s officials say Hutton walked to the back o the truck and was ambushed by the suspect who shot Hutton several times.
Law enforcement agencies descended onto the small community to help look for the suspect. That man, identified as 25-year-old Tristin Ensinger, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a field.MORE NEWS: 'I Was Scared To Death': Trucker Describes Close Call During Attempted Theft When Lincoln County Deputy Michael Hutton Was Shot
Hutton is an U.S. Air Force veteran and has been with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for at least seven years.