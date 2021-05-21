NEW CASTLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Interstate 70 eastbound was closed late Friday morning after a truck accident with injuries in Garfield County. The Colorado State Patrol estimated the eastbound lanes will be closed into the afternoon.
It happened on I-70 near New Castle, west of Glenwood Springs. A truck went over the guardrail next to the Colorado River and came to rest on a bank.
It’s not clear how many people were hurt. Two medical helicopters were on scene.
Traffic was being detoured onto Highway 6. Drivers taking the detour were asked not to slow down to look at the crash scene, as it was making a bad traffic situation even worse.