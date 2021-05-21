(CBS4) – A drunk driver who killed a pedestrian in Aurora was sentenced to 14 years in prison by an Arapahoe County judge this week. Timothy Knutson, 40, was drunk when he ran over Jana Phillips in October 2018. The Aurora resident pleaded guilty two months ago. It happened near the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Pagosa Way.
Knutson’s vehicle never stopped after the collision, and officers caught up with him not far from the scene. His blood-alcohol content was determined to be three times the legal limit. THC and kratom were also found in his system.
Phillips was a student who was studying to be a dental assistant. Knutson’s car struck her while she was walking on the sidewalk.
“My sister did nothing but good for the world. She served a purpose, and she meant more than something left on the side of the street,” one of her sisters said during Knutson’s sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
According to the DA’s office, Knutson had been drinking at a bar before he drove home and struck and killed Phillips on the way.
“Jana had no chance to get away from a car barreling down on her. She was struck and dragged, and her injuries were devastating. He got behind the wheel drunk, barreled down a sidewalk and took out an innocent 24-year-old woman. She was run down like roadkill,” Deputy District Attorney Meghan Gallo said in the court hearing.