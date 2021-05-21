NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of firefighters just wrapped up a two-week training course to sharpen their rescue skills. More than two dozen firefighters graduated on Friday from the North Area Technical Rescue Academy in Northglenn.
In order to graduate, the firefighters had to demonstrate their proficiency in four areas: rope rescue, trench rescue, confined space rescue and structural collapse. The series of drills tested each firefighter’s knowledge through real-world scenarios.
“In the event a parking garage collapses, we would be able to shore the collapsed structure to allow rescuers in to rescue trapped parties,” explained Battalion Chief Matthew O’Leary with North Metro Fire.
The firefighters are from ten metro fire departments including Adams County Fire, Boulder Fire, Brighton Fire, Federal Heights Fire, Frederick-Firestone Fire, Mountain View Fire, North Metro Fire, South Adams County Fire, Thornton Fire and Westminster Fire.