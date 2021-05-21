DENVER (CBS4) – Two years ago, the Portland Trail Blazers came to the Pepsi Center and defeated the Denver Nuggets 100-96 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Sitting in the bench was Michael Porter Jr., who sat out his rookie season with a back injury, and he has vivid memories of the loss.

“I just remember how good CJ McCollum was and everybody talks about Damian Lillard, but CJ is another player that they have,” Porter said.

McCollum scored 37 points in the deciding game. Now Porter is fully healthy, and he is hoping to lead the Nuggets past the Trail Blazers as the best-of-seven series opens on Saturday night.

With Jamal Murray out with a torn ACL, Porter has stepped up in his absence. In the last 17 games he’s played since Murray’s injury, he’s averaged 23.3 points and 6.1 rebounds. As the Nuggets second scoring option, he knows Portland will build a game plan to try to limit his effectiveness on the court.

“When you’re the focal point of a team’s scouting report, Porter said, “you’ve got to really use your head to get shots.”

“Michael’s going to be ultra-important for us on both ends of the floor,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said.

“He was really important for our postseason run last year and I have no doubt that he’s up for the challenge this year.”

Porter has averaged 19.0 points and 7.3 rebounds on the year, but his 44.5% three-point shooting, which is the ninth-best in the NBA, is what stands out to Trail Blazers’ head coach Terry Stotts the most.

“I think the best thing for us is to stay as close as possible to him,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “He’s a very good jumpshooter. He moves well without the ball; they really look for him.”

Another player who could help the Nuggets in this series is the possible return of Will Barton, who missed the final 13 games of the regular season with a hamstring injury he suffered on April 23. Either way, Porter knows he will need to be ready to kelp Nikola Jokic carry the scoring load in this First Round series.

“I have more responsibility on my shoulders and I’m welcoming it,” Porter said. “I’m embracing it. It’s where I wanted to be, progressing, taking a jump.”