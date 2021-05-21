MEAD, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of students from the small town of Mead walked out of class Friday to protest alleged racism throughout Mead High School. The protest was scheduled for Friday after photos circulated online of three teenagers recreating the murder of George Floyd while on campus.

One of the students is wearing blackface.

Some students at Mead High told CBS4 the incident is just one of many that involves racism at the farm town school.

“I think (the protest) is a really good representation of how many people really truly do care about these issues,” said Kara Bee, a 16-year-old sophomore at the school.

Students marched around the campus in protest carrying signs and chanting. Many of those who protested said they felt the school administrators failed to properly punish those involved in the photo.

Those involved in the controversial photo were said to be suspended for five days each.

“I screenshotted (the photo) and sent it to the principal. I was disgusted, embarrassed but wasn’t surprised,” said Sarah Steere, a 16-year-old sophomore.

Steere and Bee said they felt the district should expel the students.

“The picture was disgusting,” Bee said. “I was shocked. I didn’t think people were like that anymore. That was murder they’re making fun of.”

St. Vrain Valley School District’s superintendent Don Haddad described the images as “disturbing and disgusting.”

“We in the St. Vrain Valley Schools strongly condemn, and have no tolerance for, racism in any form and will be addressing this extremely serious matter immediately and accordingly,” the district released in a statement.

Students attending the protest described the school’s student body as predominantly white.

“As one of the only Black people here, I think it’s important to speak up about these issues and not just kick them under the rug,” Bee said.

“I want to see it come from the parents first because they’re teaching their kids to act like this,” Steere suggested.